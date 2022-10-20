On Wednesday, October 19, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that the Assam government will distribute scooters to nearly 36,000 meritorious students who have passed the higher secondary examinations in 2022. After attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Education Minister told the media that a proposal for implementing the programme at the cost of Rs 258.9 crore was passed by the state cabinet, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the Minister said a total of 35,800 students who secured 75 per cent marks will be given scooters. Among the total students, 29,748 are girls while 6,052 are boys. The Department of Higher Education will provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to the students, he added.

The Education Minister said that the cabinet decided to increase the monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialised colleges to Rs 55,000.

What else was discussed?

This news is from Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who said that the cabinet has decided on the guidelines for issuing certificates to hill tribes in plains and plain tribes in hills. He said that the deputy commissioners will issue caste certificates under Mission Bhumiputra to help them avail economic, educational and employment benefits provided by the State government. In order to boost tourism, the development of a hotel in Kaziranga by the Hyatt Group was decided, he added.