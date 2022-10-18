Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday, October 18, has appreciated the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for positively responding to the students’ requests on credit-based detention. On October 17, JNTU reduced the cut-off percentage for credit-based detention on students' requests.

As per the official press release from the Raj Bhavan, the students sent petitions to the Raj Bhavan. And "scores of students made fervent appeals seeking relaxation in the credit-based detention system to the Governor, when she interacted with the students through Twitter Space on the occasion of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary on October 15," read the release.

"In response to their requests and under the instructions of the Governor, Raj Bhavan officials have written a letter to the JNTU highlighting the grievances of the students on the credit-based detention system with a formal request to look into their concerns," the release informed.

It further stated that JNTU officials responded to the Raj Bhavan letter and to the students' requests as well. The university has provided a 25 per cent relaxation in the detention policy. In an earlier interview with EdexLive, a student said that a majority of them were happy with the relaxation.