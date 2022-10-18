Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the MBBS Hindi course book at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Sunday, October 16, making Madhya Pradesh the first state to begin the MBBS course in Hindi across the country.

The medical university in Andhra Pradesh, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTRUHS), has opposed the Union government's proposal to implement Hindi as the medium of instruction for professional courses, just a day after Home Minister Amit Shah released MBBS books in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh, stated a report on The New Indian Express.

Dr Syama Prasad Pigilam, Vice-Chancellor of NTRUHS, claimed that Hindi or the regional language will not be used in medical education in the state. "We want at least five years to change the medium of instruction," he said, as reported by TNIE. Dr Prasad, a member of the National Medical Council (NMC), wondered how the Madhya Pradesh government published the MBBS texts in Hindi so quickly.

"There was no discussion regarding the implementation of Hindi or regional languages as the medium of instruction. Although I am an NMC member, I was not informed of any such proposal," he exclaimed.

If implemented, students will face severe problems while working in other countries, Dr Prasad opined and explained, "Mother-tongue is used as the medium of instruction in countries like China, Russia and Germany, but the same cannot be done in India as there are several languages." The University VC told the government to consult with seniors, experts and academicians from each college before making a decision, adding that teaching in Hindi would be challenging for teachers as well at medical colleges. If students complete their MBBS in a regional language like Hindi, he says they may need to attend a bridge course before continuing their education.

Meanwhile, experts, doctors, and academicians have expressed opposition to the plan to use Hindi or regional languages as a medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions, including central universities, as suggested by Amit Shah's official language committee.

Dr Samala Ramesh Babu, Honorary President of Telugu Bhasodyama Samakhya and a senior Ayurvedic medicine practitioner, says that if the Centre forces its ideology on the southern states, they may encounter difficulties remaining in the Indian Union. He asked that the textbooks be published in all of the Constitution's recognised languages, stated a report on TNIE.

Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors' Association State president Dr Jayadheer said, "If the proposal is implemented, students of India cannot present their thesis on global platforms and they will not understand the thesis of other researchers from foreign countries. The Centre's decision will create long-term problems," he added and also demanded that English be retained as the medium of instruction for MBBS students.

Faculty at medical colleges have also expressed their inability to teach in Hindi or other regional languages if the idea is implemented suddenly. Prof Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, Pediatric Dental Surgeon from Eluru, stated that if students graduate in Hindi, they may lose the opportunity of updating themselves. "What about their higher studies, which is a national pool exam and they can secure a seat anywhere in the country?" he asked. Dr Yadav suggested bilingual textbooks might help people who have a language disadvantage.