The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce its orders on Umar Khalid's bail plea tomorrow, October 18, in the larger conspiracy case of the Northeast Delhi riots. A division bench comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar would be pronouncing the orders.



A former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Khalid had moved the High Court after he was denied bail by Delhi's Karkardooma Court on March 24 this year. He was arrested under various charges in September 2020 and has been in custody since, as per a report by LiveLaw.in.



It may be noted that on September 9, the Delhi High Court had reserved its decision on his bail plea. Khalid has been charged under Sections 13, 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.



Initially, the Pinjara Tod members, JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha and student activist Gulfisha were accused in the case. Later, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against Umar Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam, as per LiveLaw.in.



Charge sheets were filed against many other students at the time as well. It may be noted that some of them have already been granted bail.