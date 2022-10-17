A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, October 16, after not being able to pay back his debts accumulated due to online gaming.



According to the Circle Inspector Vijayakumar, the deceased, who has been identified as Vittanala Mohan Krishna from Vetlapalem village in Katrenikona Mandal of Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing his engineering course from the Bapatla Engineering College along with his sister, a report on in The New Indian Express stated.

The deceased, Mohan, was allegedly addicted to online gaming and had accumulated a debt of Rs 80,000. After being depressed and agonised, Mohan returned to his hometown 10 days ago. Following this, his mother Pushpanjali, confronted him about his education for not concentrating on his education. After which, Mohan went to a secluded house on the outskirts of Swaroop Nagar and allegedly consumed poison.



The neighbours found the body of the boy at an abandoned building and filed a complaint with the police. The report also stated that the Bommuru police rushed to the spot after getting information on Sunday evening and shifted the body to a government facility for post-mortem. The police are still investigating the case.



Mohan Krisha, the deceased, has been addicted to online gaming for the past few months and fell into debt. After he lost his father at the age of 10, his mother who is a tailor in his native town, took care of the family.