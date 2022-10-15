The All India Students' Association (AISA) Delhi organised a "protest-cum-public meeting" at Delhi University's (DU) Arts Faculty today, October 15, informed Prasenjeet Kumar, AISA National Working General Secretary. Things took a violent turn when police cracked down on the protests.

What was the meeting about?

The students were protesting to show solidarity with Professor GN Saibaba, who was convicted in 2017 for Maoist links and indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country. Today, Supreme Court suspended the October 14 Bombay High Court order discharging former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba.

The students are demanding that the 55-year-old wheelchair-bound professor be released.

"Rise in Rage! HC order for acquittal of GN Saibaba SUSPENDED! Down with politically vindictive Maharashtra Govt! Free our teacher now!" read the slogans on the poster of the meeting, shared with EdexLive.

When the police arrived...

According to Prasenjeet, the protest meeting started at about 3.30 pm and the police reached the spot at about 4.00 pm. "They detained all the people gathered there, who were about 70 in all," he said. The student informed EdexLive that the participants were detained in the Morris Nagar and Burari police stations in Delhi.

Prasenjeet said that the detainees included both students and faculty. "The students had organised the meeting, but faculty came up to speak at the event," he said. He added that they are still detained at the police stations and there is no update as to when they would be released.

He informed that there were five AISA activists and a journalist among the detainees as well. Prasenjeet alleged that it was the Delhi University authorities who called the police on the gathering.

"In the scuffle that ensued between the police and students during the detainment, a student dislocated his arm. We have brought him to the hospital and are getting him treated," the student leader said.

This copy will be updated upon receipt of further information.