The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to the Vice-Chancellors and Principals of all higher educational institutions in the country, asking them to promote the "scientificity" of Ayurveda, as part of the Ayurveda Day (October 23 this year) celebrations. In its letter, the UGC has highlighted that the theme of Ayurveda Day this year is 'Har Din, Har Ghar Ayurveda' (Ayurveda Everyday, Ayurveda Everywhere). Events are being organised by the Ministry of AYUSH to commemorate Ayurveda@2047 from September 12, 2022 to October 23, 2022.

The nodal agency for these events this year is the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and all universities and colleges have been encouraged to reach out to the AIIA for details of the events and the suggested activities to mark the occasion. Furthermore, the UGC has provided universities with a toolkit to promote Ayurveda. The information kit, among other things, asks educational institutions to "reduce the burden of disease and related morbidity and mortality by utilising the potential of Ayurveda" and "to create awareness that Ayurveda is an evidence-based scientific medical system".

The three aspects of promoting Ayurveda, as stated by the UGC, as Jan Sandesh (Awareness), Jan Bhagidari (public participation) and Jan Andolan (Agitation/Change). The Jan Bhagidari aspect includes the conduct of various events and competitions, engaging bodies such as Community Service Centres (CSCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), Anganwadis and NSS students, among others.