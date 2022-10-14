Regarding the recent stabbing of an Indian PhD student in Sydney, Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the High Commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that a suspect had been taken into custody by the police.

"It is a sad incident. He (Shubham Garg) is in a hospital and treatment is being done. We expect that the matter is dealt with seriously and action is taken against the perpetrators," said Bagchi, according to a report by PTI. It was on October 6, at around 10.30 pm, that 28-year-old Indian student Shubham Garg was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen as he walked along the Pacific Highway in Sydney, reported PTI. The culprit was allegedly demanding cash from Garg, according to local media.

Racial attack?

While the family of the victim has claimed that it was a racial attack, the Ministry of External Affairs is treading with caution. "I do not want to speculate, the focus is on his treatment," said Bagchi, when asked if it was a racial attack. On the other hand, IANS reported that the parents of the victim called the attack on their son, who is a student of the University of New South Wales, an act of 'racism'.

The family also claimed that they have been trying to get a visa to visit their son in Australia for a week now. Today, October 14, the MEA has said that the Indian mission is in touch with the student's family members and is providing support in expediting their travel to Australia.