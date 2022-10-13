Twenty-third (23) — that's the rank of Lovely Professional University (LPU) among Indian universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking. Globally, it is placed in the 801-1000 band.

Previously, LPU which is located in Punjab, was included among the top 36 Indian universities. This was in the THE World University Rankings 2022. This time, it has managed to scale the ranks.

Commenting on this upward scale, University Chancellor, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal told EdexLive, "We are proud to see LPU shining globally by winning sought-after rankings time and again. Despite being just 16 years old, the university is already an established part of the global higher education landscape."

But what is LPU going right to achieve this accolade? The University Chancellor says, "It gives us immense pleasure to share that we have always been adopting innovative practices, trans-disciplinary and research-oriented experiential approaches in every facet of the University.”

Globally, University of Oxford topped the table while among Indian institutes, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore bagged the top spot. When it comes to Punjab alone, three educational institutions made it to the top 1000 list globally and these are: IIT Ropar, Thapar Institute and Lovely Professional University (LPU)