The Campus Placement Cell (CPC) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi is organising a campus placement drive today, October 12. Interested candidates need to report to the BR Ambedkar Convention Centre on the IGNOU campus, located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi.



As per the official notification, the drive is being organised in association with the regional centres of Delhi NCR and Globiva, a business process management company. All the students who are graduates or pursuing their graduation from IGNOU are eligible to participate.



The participants are required to carry photocopies of their résumés, which must bear the IGNOU enrolment number. Along with this, they need to carry their ID card and passport-size photographs at the time of the interview. The shortlisted candidates will be declared at the end of the day, as per IGNOU.



For more details on the placement drive, candidates are advised to visit the official website — ignou.ac.in. It must be noted that students interested in applying for the July 2022 session can also register for the same via this website. The last date to register is October 20. IGNOU has also declared the schedule for the commencement of the December Term-End Exam (TEE). The exam will begin on December 2 and end on January 5, 2023.