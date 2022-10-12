The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, took to Twitter and posted that the tweets and posts that are being circulated on social media about the leakage of history paper in the UGC-NET are fake.

"Alert from NTA on fake tweets circulating on social media about leakage of History paper in UGC-NET held on 10 October 2022," he posted and shared a public notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In the public notice issued by the NTA, it stated that fake tweets and YouTube videos are being circulated on social media regarding the leakage of History (06) paper Shift II, which was conducted on October 10, 2022.

The notice read: “NTA vehemently denies this allegation regarding leakage of Question Paper of History (06) paper shift II.” The NTA clarified that the format that was circulating on social media was done well after the examination was conducted on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it was not the same paper that was delivered to the candidates.

The NTA also advised the stakeholders to beware of all such tweets on social media that try to deviate aspirants from the real issue.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. In order to regularise the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA, with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT (Computer Based test) mode.