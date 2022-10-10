As much effort we put in to stay physically fit, the equivalent should be our desire in maintaining our mental health. There is hope in the fact that the times changing and the mindset shall change soon too.

But if this writer was a student of today's day and age, not a day would pass without thinking about multiple things — whether it is about being on time for school, carrying the necessary books as per timetable, assignment submissions and most importantly, exams. Tension, stress and pressure are the characteristics of bad mental health.

But what is it that students think? What according to them is mental health? What are the aspects of mental health? What, according to them, is good mental health? EdexLive reached out to students from Class I to XII to understand what they really think!

Class I

Mental Health is very important because our brain is a very important part of our body and the brain controls every organ of our body. If the brain is not well then we cannot do anything. So mental well-being is very important

Abhishek Padhi, BJEM School, Bhubaneswar

Class II

It is the state of mind, that is, being physically fit and mentally healthy. Also, good mental health is very important to lead a happy and cheerful life

Pratyush Kumar Sahoo, Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium High School (BJEM-1), Bhubaneswar

Class III

It's important for everybody to be healthy in their mind. It's also important for us to eat food that keeps our brains healthy so we can do Math

Samir, Canadian International School, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Class IV

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. Positive mental health allows people to realise their full potential

Arjun Mallick, Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Class V

It is about the health of the mind in our body. The health of the inner parts of the body. Tension, stress and depression are aspects of bad mental health

Princy Andrea, Jawahar Vidhyala, Chennai

Class VI

Mental Health is a state of mind, a state of our soul. Our body is fit only when our soul is happy. I keep my body, soul and mind happy by doing things I like the most such as dancing, painting, reading books and pursuing my other hobbies. If my friend is suffering from mental health issues, then I speak to her and try to bring her back to her original state of mind. I will engage with her in her hobbies and encourage her to talk to her parents about her state of mind. Mental health is an issue which is gradually turning out to become an epidemic. Let’s together fight it by spreading happiness and kindness around

Bhoomi Bharti, SAI International School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Class VII

According to me, mental health is your emotional, social and psychological well-being and they are all interrelated. They all depend on one another to maintain our physical health and to keep one happy

Tanishi Nemani, Aditya Birla World Academy, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Class VIII

It is the state of health, having a reasonable thought process, to be able to think properly and lead a prosperous life. Aspects of mental health include determination and willpower and being able to cope with daily life

Anusha Desai, St Joseph's Convent School, Belgaum, Karnataka

Class IX

Mental health is all about how to handle stress and how to make healthy choices regarding what to do and what not to do in life. Along with studies, if students involve themselves in games, then mental health will be good

Prateekshya Pattanaik, Mission School, Jatni, Odisha

Class X

Being mentally healthy, being free from sadness and enjoying every point in life are aspects of good mental health. Imbalance in mental health can lead to serious chronic diseases and the main aspects of bad mental health are stress, depression, hypertension, peer pressure and competition to score better results in schooling

Tejaswini Sahoo, St Xavier's High School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Class XI

Mental Health is being happy and doing things that make one happy. While overthinking and negative thinking lead to a disturbance in mental peace, thinking positively, being optimistic and making everyone happy can bring balance to mental health

Muppa Sathvika, Excellencia Junior College, Hyderabad, Telangana

Class XII

For me, mental health is not about the absence of psychological or social problems but rather about having access to the right resources to deal with them. As high schoolers, it is natural that we'll face the pressure to do well academically, to socialise and "fit in." The key to good mental health is having supportive people around and access to therapy, books and other tools that help us cope in a healthy way. The main aspects of mental health are psychological and social. The environment also counts, whether one's school is safe and free from bullying, whether they have a stable family life and if one is financially stable, these aspects have a significant impact on both these aspects.

Sai Sri Kanda, Glendale Academy International School, Hyderabad, Telangana