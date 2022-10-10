On October 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for Phase IV of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles). The Phase IV exam is scheduled for October 13. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website —ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

"Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. They must read the instructions contained therein, carefully," reads the official UGC notice. "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in," the notice reads further. Candidates are advised to go through the listed instructions on the admit card carefully before appearing for the exam.



Just like the previous phases, the Phase IV exams will also be conducted in two shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Computer Science and Applications will be conducted in the first shift, while Economics, Rural Economics, Cooperation, Demography, Development Planning/Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics and Business Economics will be conducted in the second shift.



Candidates must note that the city information slip for the Phase IV exam is already available on the official website. "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in," states the official notice.