GS Jyoshna, a student who attempted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) test in 2022, approached the Telangana High Court to seek remedy for the alleged injustice meted out to her by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The student, before the Vacation Bench of Justices K Laxman and Chillakur Sumalatha, made a lunch motion and expressed her displeasure with the NTA for arbitrarily reducing her marks from 482 to 294.



NS Arjun Kumar, the petitioner's attorney, informed the bench that the scorecard she received on the day results were announced, September 7, 2022, showed that she had received 482 marks, an All India Rank of 100456 and an OBC Category Rank of 50567. She received 484 marks when she compared them to the OMR Answer Sheet and the Final Answer Key made available by NTA, this is an increase of 2 marks from the scorecard.



The attorney claimed that after Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) posted the list of Telangana State candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2022 with their scores and rankings on September 27, 2022, she was baffled to note that her scores had been arbitrarily reduced from 482 to 294 marks and that both her All India Rank and OBC Category Rank had been changed from 144313 to 332143



The student discovered that the NTA had released a new scorecard, on which, her previous score of 482 had been dramatically lowered to 294 marks. The NTA offered no justification at all and ignored the email received as soon as it was made aware of the situation.

The matter was delayed till October 11, 2022 at the direction of the Division Bench, who also gave directions to B Kavita Yadav, Central Government Counsel, who represented the NTA. Standing Counsel for KNRUHS, A Prabhakar Rao, took notice on behalf of the University.