A 3D-printed sentry post has been developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, for the Indian Army. The unique factor is that it can be set up within 24 hours! This can be executed by the Army's engineer wing, defence sources shared on Thursday, October 6.



As stated in a report by IANS, Defence Spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the prototype shows the capability of rapid construction using 3D printed technology. This can be effectively utilised in border areas, where traditional construction poses a hurdle due to various reasons like the conditions of the weather, the tough terrain and limitations of altitude.



The Defence Spokesman went on to elucidate how the 3D printing technology can be a viable alternative to conventional construction methods, which has many limitations like longer construction time, availability of material at site and so on.



Marvel of the 3D-printed sentry post

The 3D-printed sentry post is completely modular in nature and can be transported to the site of construction and assembled there.



The sentry post in question was developed as part of the Indigenous Research and Development Programme under a memorandum of understanding signed between the Eastern Army Command and IIT Guwahati in July this year on developing cost-effective and sustainable defence infrastructure for the Army, as stated in a report by IANS.



The Defence Spokesman mentioned that the 3D-printed structure was the first of its kind in the region and it was on Thursday, October 6, that it was formally handed over to the Indian Army by the authorities of IIT Guwahati. this happened at a function which was organised on the campus of the institute. The event highlighted the Army's initiative in embracing new technologies for defence infrastructure development in collaboration with premier academic institutions of the country.