External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar raised the issues of Indian students with Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta today, Thursday, October 6. The Minister is on his maiden visit to New Zealand.

Indian students who are pursuing their education in New Zealand are facing problems with their student visas and this was one of the many issues that S Jaishankar took up with his New Zealand counterpart.

The Minister took to his Twitter account to tweet about his meeting with the EAM of New Zealand and posted, “Took up the issue of Indian students impacted by Covid measures. Urged expeditious visa processing of those desirous of studying in New Zealand now.” It was at 8.08 am that the tweet was posted today, October 6.

A number of students from India pursuing their education in New Zealand who had returned back to India when the pandemic commenced are waiting for their visas to be renewed. This issue was raised in the meeting with New Zealand’s Foreign Minister. It may be noted that students from India pursue their education in various fields of specialisation in New Zealand like technology, hospitality, science, engineering and architecture.

The Minister also tweeted that other pressing international issues such as the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict were discussed in this meeting.



On the visa issue, the Minister said, as stated in a report by IANS, "We spoke a bit about the need for better air connectivity. I also raised with the Minister, concerns which some of our students have faced, students who had to leave New Zealand during the COVID period and who didn't have the opportunity to get their visas renewed."

"I urged a fairer and more sympathetic treatment for them, also students who are waiting to come to New Zealand to pursue their studies and whether the visa process for them could be hastened," he shared.