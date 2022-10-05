The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a letter to Vice-Chancellors of all universities and Principals of all colleges, has instructed that the first Wednesday of every month will be celebrated as Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas (CJD).

The celebration, the letter states, needs to be carried out in an elaborate manner “for propagating eyber hygiene as mass awareness campaign, by involving dignitaries in various factions across all the States/ UTs”, the letter dated October 4, Tuesday, goes on to state.

The letter recommends that the initiative can be supplemented by mass awareness programmes via multiple media like television, community radio, jingles on the radio, SMS and so on.

“The HEIs are further requested to appoint Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at their institutions to follow the Point of Action for the Preparation and implementation of Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) for countering Cyber-Attack and Cyber Terrorism and also to submit the report,” the letter instructed.

The action taken, the Annual Action Plan for celebrating Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas and the activities undertaken — all this can be uploaded on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC at www.uamp.ugc.ac.in latest by October 12, 2022, the letter stated.

It was with regard to the Ministry of Home Affairs' launch of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) that the higher educational institutes (HEIs) were asked to celebrate Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas (CJD), the letter informed.