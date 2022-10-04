After heavy rains lashed the state, bus services were halted on several routes in rural areas and as a result, students are compelled to opt for alternate modes of commuting. On one bike, three to five children huddle up; autorickshaws are crowded and a few students even chose to commute on tractors, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Parents are now worried because their children are opting for risky modes of commute and hence, are asking that the bus services need to be resumed at the earliest.



Owing to the rains, roads have been damaged, small bridges are underwater and due to other reasons, bus services were halted. And since then, students have been opting for alternate modes of transportation. These include standing on the rear side of the auto rickshaws or commuting via tractors and lorries.



In a few areas like Ron and Gajendragad taluks, bus services which were paused during the pandemic are yet to resume their service. In Balagoda, Mugali, Tallihal and other villages of Ron taluk, workers and students have to travel by auto rickshaws. Many parents have complained to the officials concerned, in vain.



Mugali villagers from Ron taluk told The New Indian Express, "Students and the elderly have to travel at their own risk. We have told the officials but they say that bus services will resume only after the situation turns normal. We have requested them to start all bus services."



An official from Gadag NWKRTC bus depot said, "After heavy rains, many buses are getting punctured and in some places, small bridges are overflowing. But still, people are asking to start bus services. We will run buses where it is safe. We will do the needful soon."