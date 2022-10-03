Responses have been sought by the Supreme Court from the Centre, National Medical Commission (NMC), and others regarding a plea filed by a girl student who was denied admission to a medical course because of a defect in her speech, as stated in a report by PTI.



It is within three weeks that a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohl, who issued notices to the Union of India, National Medical Commission and others, are seeking replies with regards to the plea.



The girl suffering from speech defect challenged the amended Medical Council of India Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 in her plea which the top court was hearing.



"As a consequence of the Regulations, though the petitioner suffers from a benchmark disability within the meaning of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, she has been excluded from pursuing her medical education on the ground that her speech defect is in excess of 40 per cent. Issue notice," the bench said.



The plea has challenged Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 as amended as a consequence of which the petitioner has been excluded from the exam.