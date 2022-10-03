The Ministry of Education (MoE) has extended the last date for submitting applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) until October 15, 2022. For more details on the scholarship, candidates can visit dsel.education.gov.in.

The scholarship amount is Rs 12,000 per annum, as stated in a press release issued by MoE. Selected students from Class IX are awarded one lakh fresh scholarships every year for their continuation/renewal in Classes X to XII in state government, government-aided and local body schools.

More details about the scholarship

The aforementioned scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students through means of electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.



Eligibility criteria

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships, according to the press release. Additionally, the students must have a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship.