National Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Saket Gokhale, penned a letter to Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, Dr S Jaishankar today, October 3, 2022, regarding the plight of 14,000 Afghan students studying in India who have been waiting for their Indian visas.

Gokhale highlighted how, since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy closed its operations. The Indian Embassy in Kabul was fully operational in June 2022. Since then, 300 visas have been issued to religious minorities. However, not a single visa has been issued to Afghan students enrolled in Indian varsities who have already missed one full year of education, he states.

"We in India take great pride in our educational institutions. The fact that over 14,000 Afghan students study in India is a matter of great pride as well as a validation of the quality education available in our country," he goes on to write.

Gokhale sought the minister's attention to ease the trouble of these 14,000 students who have been waiting for their Indian visas. "Their fate hangs in the balance for no fault of theirs. He requested the minister to "expedite the process of granting them visas."

Afghan students recently gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in Kabul to make their plight known and have been using hashtags like #IssueVisaToAfghanStudents on Twitter to draw attention to their plight.

