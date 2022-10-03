Around 30 Delhi government school principals and education department officials will begin leadership training at the University of Cambridge from October 10, stated a report on PTI. The training is an initiative by the Delhi government for eight days. This will be the 14th batch of this leadership training programme. During their visit to Cambridge, the principals and officials will also visit three schools: Fulbridge Academy, Witchford Village College and Chesterton Community College, to understand the implementation of policies on the ground, said the report by PTI.

During this training, the principals will have the opportunity to meet education experts and understand how they are implementing education policies of the country on the ground effectively, stated the report. The main objective of the training is to develop leadership skills, management skills and an understanding of innovative methods and practice of teaching, especially as an academic subject or theoretical concept, PTI stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement released by the Delhi Government, “Their hard work and efforts have made the government schools the most preferred choice among the children and parents in Delhi. The principals should go to Cambridge with an open mind and absorb the best practices there.” Additionally Sisodia said that the University of Cambridge is known for developing the most unique assessment practices and our school principals will get exposure to this and learn from it during their visit. "This will help us develop student-centric assessment practices that will reduce stress from students' lives," Sisodia added.