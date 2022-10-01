On October 1, the Telangana government issued orders for a 10 per cent reservation for Schedule Tribes (ST) in educational institutions and government jobs. Previously, candidates of the ST community were given six per cent reservation in the state, as stated in a report by PTI.

Recently, while addressing a public meeting, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said his government will soon issue orders for increasing the quota to 10 per cent for STs in government jobs and educational institutions.

In this context, a bill was passed by the Telangana Assembly in April 2017 and it was sent to the Centre for obtaining the President's assent. Commenting on this, the Government Order (GO) said that during these six years the State government sent several representations in this connection, but the same is still pending. Therefore, in these circumstances, it is expedient to enhance the percentage of Scheduled Tribe reservations, without any further loss of time, it said.

"The Government of Telangana after careful consideration of the above special circumstances, hereby orders enhancement of reservations for the Scheduled Tribes from 6 per cent to 10 per cent in educational institutions and state government services," the GO said.