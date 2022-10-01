Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has begun free classes for Civil Services aspirants from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category who have been selected to avail free coaching under the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence. The initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, will provide coaching to 100 candidates to prepare for the Civil Services (Prelims & Mains) examinations. The Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence scheme was launched nationwide from BHU in April this year. BHU is one of the central universities where the centre has been established for which the varsity signed an MoU with Dr Ambedkar Foundation, New Delhi, as stated in a press release.



More on the initiative



The selected candidates will have an opportunity to interact with subject experts and faculty members in BHU, professionals, mentors, as well as with bureaucrats, according to Registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh. Speaking at the inauguration of the coaching classes at Malaviya Centre of Ethics & Human Values, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain said that it is not merely coaching for competitive exams but an initiative that will prepare students for future life, as stated in a press release. He exuded confidence that the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence, BHU, will be able to reflect in its functioning the ideas proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) for the holistic development of students.



The classes for the centre are being conducted in the Human Resources Development Centre of BHU, informed Ramesh Nigam, Assistant Registrar, Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence. The inauguration saw Directors of various institutes, Deans of Faculties, Heads of Departments, faculty members, officers, staff and a large number of students in attendance.