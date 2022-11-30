A girl student was caned by her teacher for posting a picture on social media. A video of the incident was recorded by another student, which has now gone viral. This happened in the Kamareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday, November 29.

In the video, the female teacher can be seen caning the girl. A police official said that the student lodged a complaint with the police after which a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC was registered against the teacher and investigations were on, as per a report by PTI.

Last week, the girl, a first-year intermediate student at an institute located in the Madnoor Mandal, had reportedly clicked pictures of the teacher via her cell phone during a class. Then she posted it on a social media platform, captioning the photo with the words "boring class".



After the teacher came to know of the social media post, she questioned the student on Tuesday. Though the student apologised to her over the post, the teacher beat her up and some of her classmates as well inside the classroom, the students alleged. A protest was also held by some of the students over the incident, as per PTI.