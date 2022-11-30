Several key initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 were launched in Jammu and Kashmir by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, November 29. The initiatives will equip students with a wide range of skills required for a knowledge society, the LG said.

Several agreements between the government and universities were signed to achieve the goals of the NEP. "Inter-disciplinary curriculum and multi-disciplinary education are at the heart of the policy to train future innovators and leaders," Sinha said. He launched four portals for three-tier feedback and transfers and digital outreach in higher education, including e-SAMARTH, as per a report by PTI.



Maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir has taken the lead in the implementation of the NEP, Sinha said future higher education and learning would be more dynamic, adaptable and personalised like a liquid learning model platform to seamlessly blend the ideas from different disciplines to prepare students for varied and comprehensive knowledge in a rapidly shifting world. He added that the NEP has put special emphasis on the engagement and involvement of students in both classrooms as well as field studies.

"Environmental, scientific, technological transformation and globalisation have increased the pace of socio-economic changes. Problem-based learning will make the students familiar with real-world situations and develop thinking and creativity skills," the LG said. He also spoke about the recommendations under the NEP being inculcated in undergraduate programmes across all the colleges from the current 2022-23 academic session.

Sinha said that the implementations will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, provide resources, choices for research and flexibility in completing degree programmes. He added, "Schools and the education system must strive to prepare students for the real world and they would require at least six skills — curiosity, critical thinking, adaptability, effective communication, teamwork and collaboration — to become more productive and successful in their chosen career," as per PTI.