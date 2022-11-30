The application window for the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 will be closed today, November 30. Eligible and interested students can apply for it on the official websites — cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.



The deadline for renewal of the scholarship that was awarded in 2021 is also today, November 30. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.



Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the single-girl scholarship plan, the student must have passed Class X from a school affiliated with CBSE and must be pursuing her education at Class X and XII in CBSE-affiliated schools, according to the official release by CBSE. Also, the girl students who are the only child of their parents and scored 60 per cent or more marks in Class X are eligible for the award of scholarship.



The scholarship shall be renewed after a period of one year, that is, on the successful completion of Class XI and if the student scored 50 per cent or more marks in Class XI and was promoted to Class XII.