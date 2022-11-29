Two students from the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh were found guilty and suspended for allegedly being involved in ragging a PG student. Condemning the incident, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday, November 29, asked the Dibrugarh University authority and police to take strong action against the culprits. "We will not tolerate such activities. I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels," the Minister stated, as per a report by ANI.

On November 26, Anand Sharma, a PG student from the varsity's Commerce Department, was critically injured after he reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel building to save himself from the alleged brutal assault by his seniors. He was then immediately rushed to a private hospital and is now undergoing treatment. It has been alleged that Sharma took the extreme step after being continuously harassed by his seniors. An official order issued by the college states that on the basis of its Anti-Ragging Committee, two seniors — Dr Sayan Mukherjee and Dr Saket Saraf — were found guilty of harassing their juniors mentally and physically. It further reads that on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the accused students have been suspended from attending classes and deprived of academic privileges for six months. They were also expelled from the hostel immediately, as per a report by ANI. Dibrugarh University has also suspended as many as 18 students involved in the ragging.

Meanwhile, three other persons accused of ragging their juniors were also apprehended by the police. "We have apprehended three persons so far. We have registered a case and our investigation is on," Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dibrugarh district, Shwetabk Mishra said, as per ANI. Even Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the incident. "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," his tweet reads.