A professor from the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), located in Karnataka's Udupi district, has landed in trouble over his comments on a student. A video of the incident is going viral on social media and has created an uproar, evoking a response from the institute.

As per the tweets and media reports being shared on the incident, the professor "joked" about a Muslim student being Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused terrorist, because his name sounded similar. In the video, the student called him out and stated that it was inappropriate.

The professor then tries to dismiss his comment as a "joke", to which the student retorts that it was not funny. An argument ensues between them and later the professor can be heard saying "sorry". But the student says, "Sorry alone will not help, sir. It doesn't change how you portray yourself here," at the end of the viral clip.

A few hours ago, MIT issued a statement, mentioning that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter and "the concerned staff has been debarred from the classes till the inquiry is over." It further states that the institute does not "condone this kind of behaviour" and this "isolated incident" would be "dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy".