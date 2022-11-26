Universities and colleges across India have been directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct meditation sessions curated by the Art of Living Foundation and under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture.

In a circular addressed to the vice-chancellors of all universities and the principals of all colleges and institutions, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said that the meditation sessions will be conducted as part of the 'Har Ghar Dhyan' campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. He also informed that the modules for the meditation sessions were being curated by the founder of the Art of Living foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. "... trained faculty from Art of Living shall conduct these sessions free of any cost to the interested organisations (subject to capacity and execution plan)," wrote Jain in the circular.

The UGC has encouraged educational institutions to sign up for the programme as well by introducing students to meditation "as a solution for positive mental health." "Each University/College may fill up the request form on tiny.cc/hgd-college and nominate a senior faculty/staff as "Meditation Ambassador" for this program. The Art of Living will directly contact and coordinate with the nominated Meditation Ambassadors to conduct these sessions," said the UGC.