Another incident of ragging has come to light in the city of Behrampur in Odisha. A Class VI student of a private boarding school was allegedly being assaulted by his seniors for the last five months. A complaint was registered by the mother of the child with the local police against eight students of the school.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, repeated complaints were made to the school authorities by the mother regarding the ragging of her child, but to no avail. The mother had also asked the senior students in the presence of the hostel warden to refrain from bullying her son. However, the students allegedly abused her verbally and went on to beat up the Class VI student again. After the child's mother lodged a complaint with the Gosaninuagaon police, she declared that she had placed the matter before the school authorities in writing and over the phone, and was assured of the safety of her son. As the information spread, a BJP team led by Kanchu Charan Pati reached the police station and demanded immediate action. Pati also threatened to place the matter before the Governor.

As the students are minors, they have been reprimanded with a notice, said the SP adding that the school authorities also cautioned them to keep a strict vigil and not to allow such incidents. TNIE reported that despite repeated attempts, no authority of the school was available for comment on the matter.

The Behrampur police had formed a special team and launched a campaign to curb ragging in educational institutions after two incidents were reported in the recent past. Last week 12 students of Binayak Acharya College were rusticated for ragging a girl student. Following that, nine students of Khallikote junior college were suspended till further orders on similar charges.

