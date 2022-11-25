On Thursday, November 24, the Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said the National Credit Framework (NCrF) will be the key to multi-disciplinary education in India. He said this while speaking at a stakeholders' consultation (east) on the draft national credit framework at the IIT-Bhubaneswar.



Further, the Union Minister of State said that more than 62 per cent of India's population is in the working age group (15-59 years) and to reap this demographic dividend, the country requires to equip its workforce with knowledge and employability skills so as to contribute substantially to economic growth and development, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

What is NCrF?

To achieve the vision and objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCrF has been developed by UGC-University Grants Commission, AICTE-All India Council for Technical Education, NCVET- National Council for Vocational Education and Training, NIOS- National Institute of Open Schooling, CBSE- Central Board of Secondary Education, NCERT- National Council of Educational Research and Training, Ministries of Education and Skill Development and DGT- Directorate General of Training.

The Union Minister said NCrF will empower students through flexibility in the choice of courses, including options for mid-way course corrections, in sync with their talents and interests. The collective Indian ethos of learning believes in an education that leads to social harmony and peace along with the inner and outer progress of learners, he added.