Uttarakhand Waqf Board President Shadab Shams on Friday, November 25, said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will be implemented in madrassas in the state. "We are getting a good response from the people on the modernisation of madarsas in the state. We will implement the NCERT syllabus there and the timings would be like that of schools," the Uttarakhand Waqf Board President told ANI.

The Uttarakhand government is planning to rejuvenate madrassas and various steps are being taken for their modernisation in the state, Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said on Thursday. He added that the government will modernise the madrassas phase-wise.

"There is a preparation to run madarsas along the lines of modern schools. In the first phase, seven madrassas will be modernised, including two in Dehradun, two in Udham Singh Nagar, two in Haridwar and one in Nainital," Shams told ANI. He confirmed that NCERT books will be implemented in all madarsas in the state. As part of the rejuvenation of the institution, the government will also implement a dress code from the next session in all 103 madarsas under the purview of the Waqf Board in Uttarakhand, reported ANI.

The Uttarakhand government had earlier ordered the madarsas to get themselves registered with the education department of the state. The move comes after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in September underlined the need for a survey of all madarsas in the state.

"Survey of all madarsas will be done in Uttarakhand too. Many types of things come up from time to time, so it is very important to conduct a proper survey of madarsas at once. We will get them surveyed, these institutions should also be fine for us, so the survey is very important," CM Dhami had told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also declared the conduct of a survey in unrecognised madarsas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation.