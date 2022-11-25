Following a recent assessment test in Tamil Nadu that revealed that certain numbers of government school students who belong to Classes IV and V have the same learning capacity as Class I students, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has planned to implement bridge courses for these students soon. Official sources from DEE told TNIE that a few months ago the DEE conducted assessment tests for students from Classes I to V to understand their learning capacity in basic letters and numeric in subjects of Tamil, English and Mathematics.

"When officers reviewed the report of the Class IV and V students, it came to light that a certain number of students in Classes IV and V struggle to read sentences in Tamil and English as they don't know the letters. Besides, they do not know Mathematics fundamentals such as addition and subtraction. Officers are concerned that these students have the same learning capacity as Class I students. Based on SCERT Tamil Nadu's suggestion, the DEE has planned to implement bridge courses for those students in this second term," he said.

A primary school teacher, K Murugan who agreed that there was a learning gap among students, told TNIE, "After an 18-month gap, children came to schools again. Officers should have focused on students' education through the teachers. Rather, they are focusing on extra-curricular activities such as screening movies, library activities and competitions. Teachers have to run behind this instead of teaching students." He alleged that the reason is that the top officers do not allow teachers to teach in the classroom, and, therefore, students' education has been affected in the primary sections.

The Coordinator for Kalvi Mempattu Koottamaippu, Su Moorthy told TNIE, "If teachers pay special attention to students' education individually, learning disability can be rectified. For this, the state government should ensure teachers are in class in the primary section, so that quality education can be provided to students."

He said that only two teachers are working in many primary schools in the state, and they do not give special attention to students individually. When asked about the Ilam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) scheme, he told TNIE, "This scheme functioned well in beginning. As most of the volunteers are college students, now they do not concentrate on ITK class in the evening time. Except for a few, ITK activities stalled in many habitations as there was no special monitoring system at the school education department."

Sources also told TNIE that SCERT Tamil Nadu has already prepared bridge course materials during the pandemic, and these were taught to students in that period. This material will be distributed to students from Classes IV and V to improve their learning capacity on basic letters and numerals in the respective subjects. Repeated attempts to reach elementary education Director G Arivoli went in vain, reported TNIE.