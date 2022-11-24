On Thursday, November 24, an official from Maharastra's Medical Education and Research department informed that a panel will be constituted to chalk out a roadmap for publishing MBBS course books in the Marathi Language. The panel will have seven members, as stated in a report by PTI.

This panel will be headed by the Medical Education and Research department's Joint Director, Ajay Chandanwale, the official said. Giving more details, a senior official from Medical Education and Research department said, “We spoke with officials in Madhya Pradesh which published the MBBS course books in Hindi. The next step is to hold the first meeting of the committee members in Maharashtra and discuss the road map for the course publication in Marathi. The meeting is likely to be held in Mumbai next week."

Recently, on October 16, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the Hindi books for the first year of medical courses as part of a project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Plus, it was also announced that three MBBS subjects — Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology — will be taught in Hindi to first-year students of all 13 government medical colleges in the State.

While Madhya Pradesh is the first state to implement this move, likewise, other states have started preparing. Namely, Tamil Nadu's Dr MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sudha Seshayyan MS, has already started preparing a glossary on medical terms in Tamil language.