All the primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in Haryana are soon going to be equipped with dual desks, as announced by the state's Education Minister Kanwar Pal. The Minister informed that about 1.41 lakh dual desks are being purchased for the purpose.

"An amount of about Rs 95 crore will be spent on this. These desks will be delivered to the respective schools in the first phase by January 31, 2023," Pal said, while presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Education Department in Chandigarh on Tuesday, November 23, as per a report by PTI.

The desks will be distributed across schools in 26 blocks of all 22 districts of Haryana. The Minister said that 65,501 desks will be made available for students of Class V, while 36,168 desks were meant for students of Classes VI to VIII and 39,208 desks would be delivered to the schools for students of Classes XI and XII.

The state government is also distributing tablets to the students in line with its rollout of the Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL), a tablet-based learning programme. According to an official statement, Minister Pal has informed that the tablets have been made available to 5.28 lakh students of Classes X to XII till date.