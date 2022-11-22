A school teacher from Kerala has been arrested, at last, for molesting a girl student and evading the police. Kiran Karunakaran (43), a guest teacher of a government higher secondary school, was arrested in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district. The school principal and two other teachers have also been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident took place on November 16, when a 15-year-old, Class XI student was returning home with Kiran on his bike after a youth festival held in the school. Kiran had offered to drop her, but she was allegedly sexually assaulted in the area falling under the Thrippunithura Police Station in Kerala's Ernakulam district, as per a report by ANI.

According to the police, the girl narrated the incident to her friends at school, who informed the authorities, and, subsequently, a complaint was lodged, as per another report on the matter by PTI. School principal Sivakala and two teachers Shailaja and Joseph were also arrested for not reporting the matter to the police on time and. hence, helping Kiran escape. All the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The police also arrested two other persons who helped hide the main accused Kiran Karunakaran, a native of Pattimattom in Ernakulam district. Besides, Kiran's car, which he used for hiding to evade his arrest after committing the crime, has been seized as well, as per ANI.