The Karnataka Minister of School Education BC Nagesh on Friday, November 18 announced in a series of tweets that for the first time, three gender minorities have been elected in the teacher recruitment process in government schools in the state. The state government had decided this year to reserve one per cent of jobs for the transgender community in the state's teaching sector during the upcoming recruitment.

In a series of tweets, BC Nagesh stated that, "The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri BS Bommai is working to improve the educational quality of government schools in the state, along with infrastructural development. The focus on comprehensive development of students and student teacher friendly environments is highly necessary.”

The 1:1 ratio (one teacher for one post) 'Provisional Selection' list for the recruitment of 15 thousand teachers was released on November 18. Applications were invited for a total of 15,000 posts, out of which, candidates have been selected for 13,363 posts, the minister tweeted.

He also said, "One per cent reservation was given in teacher recruitment for gender minorities. For the first time three gender minorities have been elected in a 1:1 list. For the first time eligible engineering graduates were allowed to apply. 19 people are selected in a 1:1 list," in the tweet.