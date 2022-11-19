According to a government release, K Sudhakar, Health Minister for Karnataka, invited universities to work with the government to create creative solutions. This happened on Saturday, November 19. Speaking to a gathering at Bengaluru's CMR University, Sudhakar said, "I invite Universities to come and collaborate with the government to come up with innovative solutions. For example, solar power has been given so much importance in Government policies but a lot more research has to be done to efficiently harness this resource."

The BJP leader also emphasised Swami Vivekananda's remarks regarding the importance of education. "Remember what Great Vivekananda said, 'Education is a man-making process.' It is the job of education to build a real man with values, morals, ethics, etc. It should create humans who will be assets to the country, a resource for the country to move forward. A great responsibility of fulfilling the resolution of India during this Amrit Kaal (during the 75th year of Independence) lies in our education system. We inherited an education system from the British that made education just a means to secure jobs. This education system never thought of the Indian ethos. It stripped us of our cultural identities," he said, as stated in a report by ANI.

The Karnataka Minister said that the basic premise of New Education Policy (NEP) is to take education out of narrow thinking and integrate modern ideas of the 21st century. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Union level and Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai at the state are working tirelessly to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) to make the education of our country future ready. The basic premise of NEP is to take education out of narrow thinking and integrate modern ideas of the 21st century," Sudhakar added as reported by ANI.

The Karnataka Minister further added, "The focus of NEP is preparing the ground so that our youth are skilled, confident and practical. Major infrastructure is being created in the education sector in the country and especially in Karnataka. Today a large number of Universities and colleges are opening in the state. Since 2014, the number of medical colleges has increased by 55%."

The Minister praised the On Campus Animal Shelter calling it a fantastic initiative and urged CMR University Chairman KC Ramamurthy to establish a medical college shortly. He declared that the state government would provide the college with all the assistance it needs to get started. "Studies have shown that animals reduce the feeling of loneliness and increase feelings of social support. In this regard, CMR University will be a pioneer in promoting concern for other living beings on its campus. I hope other Universities will emulate such a measure. In the present day, the entire world is getting polluted and many species have gone extinct solely due to man's greed. Earth gives enough for all human needs but not for their greed. Today, we have forgotten that animals too have the right to live on this earth just as we do," Minister Sudhakar stated, as reported by ANI.