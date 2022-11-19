The Odisha government will soon introduce Prarambh, a policy dedicated to children. The policy document, which will emphasise their right to survival, protection, physical and mental health, and education to attain their optimum growth, was approved on Friday, November 19, by the state cabinet, which is chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

By protecting the rights of children and notably enhancing their general well-being, the policy is expected to increase the state's commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). After the meeting, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra stated that the policy is anticipated to bring about a paradigm shift in the conversation and work surrounding children throughout the state, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The policy has seven key areas of focus such as health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and holistic development and ensuring that children are protected from abuse, exploitation, neglect, maltreatment, violence, child labour, child marriage, trafficking, drugs/substance abuse, online abuse and other hardships. As well as ensuring a child's identification, it will improve their quality of life and provide them with family or alternative care.

Additionally, special steps for vulnerable kids will be taken. It will be carefully ensured that justice is served and that children are protected by the law. Children's involvement will be used to implement each of these.

According to Mahapatra, the policy places a strong emphasis on safeguarding children's safety and well-being from adverse or exceptional situations. Children affected by climate-induced natural disasters, orphaned, disabled or with special needs require additional protection, care and support from the state and society to lead a dignified life and to realise their full potential, he said.

Within a year of its notification, a plan of action and any significant interventions needed to carry out this policy's requirements will be started. The state action plan will be created using a convergence approach by all departments and organisations that work with children, stated The New Indian Express report.

The nodal department for assisting the process of convergence and coordination to bring synergy among all parties involved in the process will be the Department for Women and Child Development. Mahapatra claimed that the development of this strategy benefited from desk studies, field trips and several interactions with different stakeholders and specialists. He added that the policy was then further examined in 2021 in light of young children's vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic, stated the report.