The Kerala High Court ruled on Thursday, November 17, that Priya Varghese, wife of KK Ragesh, Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, does not have the necessary experience to be considered for the position of Associate Professor in Malayalam at Kannur University. The court ordered the University's scrutiny committee to reconsider Priya Varghese's qualifications and decide whether her name should be on the rank list.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said, "I allow the writ petition and direct the competent authority of the university to reconsider the credentials of Priya Varghese and decide whether she should continue in the rank list. On such inquiry be completed and the rank list sufficiently modified further action to make appointments can be taken forward," stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The court noted that the teaching experience specified in the UGC Regulation must be actual teaching experience and cannot be inferred or construed by the operation of law or on the strength of circulars or executive orders. Since the position of associate professor is so important, the UGC was certainly justified in requiring that only someone with actual teaching experience can apply for it. To maintain the excellence and integrity of the higher education system, the UGC clearly stated that a person must have actual teaching experience. In that context, teaching experience can only be factual and not speculative.