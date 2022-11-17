The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a notice yesterday, November 16, that stated that the commission is planning to organise awareness workshops on the Draft National Credit Framework. The National Credit Framework (NCrF) is to provide flexibility for students to provide mobility across institutions and disciplines and to make use of multiple exit and entry opportunities. The notice stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promotes the integration of academic and vocational domains to achieve holistic and multidisciplinary education. The NCrF's aim is to realise the objective of the NEP 2020. “National Credit Framework is a comprehensive framework that enables seamless integration of learning from the three axes of learning viz. academic learning, vocational learning, and experiential learning, right from school to higher education,” stated the notice.

To create awareness about the NCrF and how it enables a learner to move between academic and vocational domains by accumulating credits, the UGC is organising a half-day workshop by the IITs. These workshops are organised in five zones namely North Zone (IIT Delhi), West Zone (IIT Bombay), North East Zone (IIT Guwahati), East-Central Zone (IIT Bhubaneswar) and South Zone (IIT Madras). The workshop will be conducted online as well as offline under the support of the Education Ministry.

The details of the workshops held in each zone with a tentative programme itinerary are available on the UGC website. The notice also requested the vice-chancellors/ representatives of all the universities from the country to attend the workshops conducted in their zone so that the students can be aware of the NCrF which will make it easier for it to be implemented.

For more details about the workshop, the UGC has informed that universities can contact their host IITs.