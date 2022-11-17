When a small disagreement during a cricket match turned violent, a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was injured after being allegedly hit on the head and falling unconscious. Sajid Husain, a native of Jammu and Kashmir and a student of AMU, was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for treatment, stated a report by PTI. AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI that the student is in the ICU and that his condition is said to be serious. The spokesperson also said that Shobhit Singh, who allegedly hit the victim with a cricket bat, and the victim are both second-year students of AMU's Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology. He also said that after the incident took place, a large group of students blocked the centenary gate of the campus yesterday, November 17.

The students of the college demanded immediate rustication of Shobhit Singh, the alleged attacker, said the senior official of the university and the spokesperson of the university said that the alleged attacker was immediately escorted out of the hostel and handed over to the police, as stated in the PTI report. An official said that a case has been filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against the alleged attacker at the Civil Lines police station and the students of the Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology have boycotted classes in protest.

According to AMU Proctor Syed Waseem Ali, the blocked gate was reponed and the students were requested to withdraw their blockade. The students were also assured that action will be taken against anyone if they are found guilty of any crime, as reported by PTI. The alleged attacker, Shobhit Singh, is now suspended with immediate effect. The campus has also been declared out of bounds for him until further inquiry, stated the PTI report. The police force patrolling at the entry points at the AMU campus has been intensified as a precautionary measure, Ali said