To aid Class XII graduates, assistance centres will be set up at district collectorates across Tamil Nadu from November 15 to 18. As many as 777 Class XII graduates are yet to join higher educational institutions. This comes after the Higher Education Department extended the deadline for arts and science colleges till November 18, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Who will be a part of the centre?

Each centre will have one higher education department official, two DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) lecturers, a district coordinator and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) from panchayat unions. Also, the DIET lecturers are trained to provide higher education and employment counselling. Furthermore, headmasters, teachers and BRTEs were instructed to ensure students make use of this initiative.

What can be the use of these assistance centres? As per the guidelines, for enrollment purposes, officials should coordinate with colleges after noting down the course preferred by students. In case there are no seats in that course, the official in the centre counsel the students about other courses.

Additionally, if students are not able to enroll because of financial limitations, they are instructed to pay Rs 5 to confirm that they will join the college. In doing so, a scholarship with the help of Collectors should be arranged within the next two weeks, the guidelines added.

How is this done? With coordination between respective regional joint directors and assistant directors of higher education in each district. Moreover, to identify the students who were yet to join higher education, counselling sessions were conducted earlier, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.