The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited Expressions of lnterest from interested entrepreneurs, start-ups, firms and college students for conceptualising the digital experience using the latest emerging technologies for the G20 meeting to be held in various cities. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities to encourage students and faculty for the same.

The Commission has asked universities and colleges to gather ideas for the creation of a state-of-the-art digital experience for the G20 meetings. UGC Secretary PK Thakur has addressed a letter to the varsities in this regard, as per a report by PTI.

"All the universities and their affiliated colleges and institutions are requested to encourage their faculty members and students to actively participate and submit their Expression of lnterest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorised signatory (or the zip files over email) on or before November 18," the letter says.

According to the instructions issued by MeitY, the participants are required to submit fresh ideas for execution at the pan-event level. These include the setting up of "Digital Selfie Points" where artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology can be used to make it interactive-cum-immersive for the users, as per PTI.

The participants are also required to conceptualise the best possible use cases for giving state-of-the-art digital experience utilising internet of things-enabled devices, robotics and 3D printing, usage of QR code in the venue, UPI-enabled wallets, eKYC using DigiLocker and Aadhaar. They will have to showcase possible use cases of AR/VR such as giving Digital Immersive experience of important places and cuisines of cities where the event is taking place, digital gaming options, drone-based phygital experience for members and interactive mobile applications to engage users.