As per a US government report, there has been an increase in the presence of Indian students in American universities. It has increased by 19 per cent as compared to last year and almost 21 per cent of over one million foreign students are Indian students, as stated in a report by IANS.

Getting more details about the numbers, an annual survey on international students, the Open Doors Report, read that 1,99,182 Indian students were pursuing higher education in the US in 2021-22 as against 1,67,582 in 2020-21. This report was released on Monday, November 14. Also, in 2012-13, there were 96,654 Indian students pursuing higher education in the US.

Considering the rise in Indian students moving to the US, it seems like India may overtake China in 2022-23 with 82,000 visas issued between June and August — the highest number among all countries. Giving details about the visas issued, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs at the US Embassy in New Delhi Don Heflin said, 62,000 visas were issued this year 2021-22.

Contrarily, China is falling behind India due to COVID-19 quarantine norms and travel restrictions. This made it harder for Chinese students to acquire visas. Heflin said that around 1,10,000 - 1,20,000 visas were being issued to Chinese students, which fell to around 50,000. In 2021-22, China and India collectively accounted for 52 per cent of all international students in the US, said the report, which is sponsored by the US Department of State and implemented by the non-profit Institute of International Education (IIE).

Moreover, the number of Indian students enrolled in US universities was 4.4 per cent in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and 13.2 per cent in 2019-20 and 2020-21. The 19 per cent increase in Indian students studying in America was largely driven by graduate students, Heflin said. A majority of Indian students choose Math and Computer Science, Engineering and Business, and Management, according to a US embassy official.

Meanwhile, the total number of international students pursuing higher education in the US went up from 9.14 lakh in 2020-21 to 9.48 lakh in 2021-22. "It is clear that Indian students and their parents recognize the value of US education, one that prepares them to leverage their newly gained know-how to tackle the world's challenges and readies them for future opportunities, whether that's in Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies or entrepreneurship and innovation," said Gloria Berbena, minister counselor for Public Diplomacy, as stated in a report by IANS.