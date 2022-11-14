The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to increase the stipend for intern doctors at Central Government institutes and hospitals. As per a letter of communication by the UGC, the stipend has been now increased to Rs 26,300 from the earlier amount of Rs 23,500.

The letter also mentions that this move was taken in accordance with an Office Memorandum (OM) by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) dated July 9, 2021. "The expenditure involved shall be met from within the budget allocation under grant-in-aid salary aid," it informs further.

It may be noted that the raise in stipend is applicable for both medical and dental college interns. A copy of the letter has been sent by the UGC to the heads of the concerned government colleges, which comprise the University College of Medical Sciences, and the medical colleges affiliated to the Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The medical fraternity is hailing this decision. "Good news for MBBS Interns of central government Hospitals! Their stipend has been increased and it will be ₹26,300 per month now!" reads a tweet from Dr Anuj Aggarwal (@AnujAggarwal44), a member of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA). Meanwhile, Dr Manish Jangra, a member of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) states that the decision is a "great step".