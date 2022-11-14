Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) admit cards are out. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the admit card for the test on November 13. Candidates are instructed to download their admit cards now.

Steps to download PGCET admit cards:

1. Go to the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea or kea.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ”12-11 PGCET -2022 MBA/MCA/M.Tech Hall Ticket Download Link”

3. Login with login id, registration number and date of birth

4. Click submit option

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download for future reference

PGCET will be held for ME/MTech courses on November 19 and MBA/MCA courses on November 20. This exam is conducted by KEA for applicants seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes in state colleges.