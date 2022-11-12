Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) authorities asked the security branch to submit a detailed report on a scuffle between two groups of students on the campus. Further, it also instructed the security branch to take the necessary steps in giving a detailed report, as stated in the report by PTI.

On Thursday, November 10, a scuffle broke out near Narmada Hostel after a fallout of events that unfolded at a birthday party a day before. Following this, the police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the incident. Although the university sources claimed that only one student sustained injuries, the police disclosed that two students were injured in the scuffle.

With a zero tolerance policy towards such incidents, the JNU administration appealed to the students to desist from resorting to violence. It issued a statement on Thursday, November 10, that stated, "It has come to the notice of the university authorities that a scuffle between two groups of students broke out on campus due to personal animosity. JNU authority has taken a serious view of the matter and has instructed the Dean of Students and the security branch to take necessary steps and submit a detailed report on the incident."

On social media platforms, videos were circulated in which some students were seen running on the campus with sticks in their hands. One of the videos showed students wearing masks were seen with sticks. Moreover, one of them was wearing a JNU sweatshirt.

In this context, the police said that they will verify the authenticity of the videos. Meanwhile, both the university sources and the police said no political groups were involved in the incident. In earlier incidents, Left-affiliated student outfits and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were seen participating in several instances of violence.

On January 5, 2020, a mob of masked men and women stormed the campus and targetted students in three hostels. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.