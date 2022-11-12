Orders have been issued by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to fill up 7,540 vacant posts of teachers in various government high schools of the state. The Chief Minister's Office issued the order on Friday, November 11.

According to a report by ANI, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has been asked by the State Government to start the recruitment process for 7,540 high school teachers as soon as possible. As per the statement, after filling up these vacancies, all vacant teaching posts in all 4,848 government high schools of the state will be filled up.

The Recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) (Arts), TGT (Physics, Maths and Chemistry, and Chemistry, Botany and Zoology), Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Physical Education Teacher Posts will be filled through this recruitment. In two selection processes conducted in the year 2021-22, more than 13,000 teacher posts were filled and appointed in various government schools.

The Odisha government's 5T initiative has undertaken various programmes for the transformation of schools to provide a modern education system for children. Computers, internet access, e-libraries, advanced play equipment and playgrounds and other facilities are being developed.

The recruitment programme has been also expedited under the 5T initiative, reported ANI. The vacancies in various departments are being filled at speed with complete transparency, the statement added.